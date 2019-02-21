Services
Obituary Condolences

Leonard L. Kuertz Obituary
Leonard L. Kuertz

Cincinnati - Leonard L. Kuertz, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth L. Kuertz. Devoted father of Mark (Kimberly), Gregory, Joseph, Christopher (Tamara) and William Kuertz, Karen (Kenneth) Travis and Jennifer (James) Ginocchio. Loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of JoAnne Egbers and Virginia (Francis) Schmidt and the late Marion Piepmeyer and Robert and Charles Kuertz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Kuertz served in WWII in the Army Air Corps with the 92nd Bomber Group. He flew 15 bombing missions in a B17 over enemy territory. He was a partner with A&E Butscha Company Sheet Metal Fabricators for 34 years. He loved the arts as a supporting member of the Cincinnati Art Museum, CSO, and Cincinnati Pops. Generous donor to many local and national charities. Gardening was his favorite past time hobby and he was a member of St. William's Garden Club. Monday, February 18, 2019, after a short illness, age 93. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 23, 11AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St. Cinti., OH 45205. Visitation in church 9:30AM-11AM. Interment with military honors, St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Msgr. Kennedy Scholarship Fund, c/o St. William Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
