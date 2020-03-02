|
Leonard "Lenny" N. Pragar
Leonard "Lenny" N. Pragar beloved husband of 61 years of Martha "Donna" (nee Borgemenke) Pragar, devoted father of Donna Kim Pragar-Taylor (Mark), Sharon Dillman (Ralph) and Jennifer Hoog (Kevin), loving grandfather of Margo Taylor, Graden Taylor, Zach Dillman (Katie) Rachel Dillman, Casey Dillman, Easton Hoog and Farrah Hoog, dear brother of David Pragar (Barbara) and the late Iris Pragar, Mary Pragar, Jackie Benefiel Smith, James Pragar, Wesley Pragar and Thomas Pragar. February 27, 2020. Age 81 years. Mr. Pragar was a retired Captain with the Cincinati Fire Department.Visitation Friday from 5-8 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or to Cincinnati Fire Museum.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020