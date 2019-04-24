Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Leonard Raleigh Obituary
Leonard Raleigh

Alexandria - Leonard Raleigh, 78, of Alexandria, passed away at home on April 20, 2019. He enjoyed walking at the Alexandria Community Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Lee Raleigh in 2006. He is survived by his son; Steve (Sherry) Raleigh. Daughters; Lisa Hall and Gina Raleigh. Brother; Henry Raleigh. Along with 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
