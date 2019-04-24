|
Leonard Raleigh
Alexandria - Leonard Raleigh, 78, of Alexandria, passed away at home on April 20, 2019. He enjoyed walking at the Alexandria Community Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Lee Raleigh in 2006. He is survived by his son; Steve (Sherry) Raleigh. Daughters; Lisa Hall and Gina Raleigh. Brother; Henry Raleigh. Along with 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019