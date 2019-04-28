|
Leonard Rankle
Dayton - Leonard E. Rankle, 85, of Florence, formerly of Dayton, KY, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Villa Springs Care Center in Erlanger, KY. Leonard retired from Federated Department Stores. Leonard also served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Campbell Co. Sheriff 's Department, and volunteered several years of his time with the Dayton Fire Department. Leonard loved boating and being on the river, he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed wood working after his retirement. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene (Walter) Rankle, his mother Margaret (Rhinehart) Rankle and his son, Ken Rankle. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Nancy Rankle, his son, Jim (Dowana) Rankle, his daughter, his daughter Cheryl Scott, a step son, Tom (April) Forman, and his daughter-in-law Susan Rankle. Leonard is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorials are suggested to the 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019