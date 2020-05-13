Leonard Sexton
Cincinnati - Mr. Leonard "Bud" Sexton, age 78, passed away on May 11, 2020, in West Chester, OH. Bud was born in Huntsville, TN to Kermit and Lena Sexton. Bud married his sweetheart Carolyn Van Hoosier, and she preceded him in death. Bud enjoyed music and singing. In his early years he and his brother Ronald formed a Doo-wop group, The Notations. They recorded a record that made radio in 1958. Later Bud began racing cars and won many trophies. He loved nature and woodworking. Bud is survived by his children Angie (Jeff) Guinn, Becky Sexton and Dwayne Sexton and grandchildren Sarah Burkhart, Elijah Keith, Chloe Baron, Isabella Handy, brother Ronald Sexton and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Lena Sexton and his loving wife, Carolyn Sexton. Private family services for Bud Sexton will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/ways_to_give. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
