Leonard Vaughn


1944 - 2019
Leonard Vaughn Obituary
Leonard Vaughn

Newport - Leonard D. "Jerry" Vaughn, 75 , of Newport, KY passed away on July 10, 2019 . He was the son of Adrian and Deltha (Daulton) Vaughn. Leonard proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Robert Burns Lodge #163 and Eastern Star. He had worked for Duro Bag. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marry Vaughn and granddaughter, Alicia Vaughn. He is survived by his daughters; Wanda Roberts and Misty Lawrence. Sons; Ray and Johnny Vaughn. Sister; Sue Beshear. Along with 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 3pm-7pm. Eastern Star service will be take place at 6:30. Masonic services will be held at 7pm. Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place in Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019
