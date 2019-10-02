|
|
Leone Brady
Burlington - Leone F. Brady, aged 86, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years H. P. Brady, her dear sons Tommy and Danny, brother Arthur Owings and parents George and Leone Owings.
Leone is survived by her son Ron (Mary) Brady; by her grandchildren: Sara, Patrick, Allysa, Max and Sam Brady; great-granddaughter Caroline; daughter-in-law Janice Brady; siblings Margaret and Carl Owings, several nieces and nephews as well as many loving family members and friends.
Leone was know for her delicious cooking and baking - especially her Christmas cookies. She spent much of her free time gardening and was always willing to try new things.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Leone will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband H.P. Brady at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Capital Building Fund. 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019