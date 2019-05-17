Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S. Ft. Thomas AVe.
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Leroy Charles "Pete" Leising


1933 - 2019
Leroy Charles "Pete" Leising Obituary
Leroy "Pete" Charles Leising

Cold Spring - Leroy "Pete" Charles Leising, 86 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on May 16, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Pete was born January 28, 1933 in Fort Thomas, KY to the late Alphonse Joseph Leising and Alma Ann Meyer Leising. Pete graduated from St. Xavier High School. Pete proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, upon returning home Pete attended Xavier University on the GI bill. He was a Senior Vice President for First National Bank of Cincinnati, Southern Ohio Bank, and PNC Bank. He coached Knothole baseball, avid fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and UK Wildcats basketball. Pete loved gardening and spending time with his family. Pete was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring where he was involved with the credit union. He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Patricia (nee Neff) Leising, Daughter, Diane (Ralph) Barrett, Son, Mark (Susan) Leising, Son, Joseph (Laura) Leising, Daughter, Jill Leising, Son, Gary (Melinda) Leising, and Sister, Joan Nose. Also 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas AVe., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, with Rev. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019
