Florence - Leroy Charles McKinley, 76, passed away Monday November 25, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice Care in Edgewood KY. He was a plant supervisor for Cincinnati Gas and Electric for 37 years. Preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Kay McKinley in 1980. Survivors include his daughter Terri (Don) McIntosh, daughter Julie (Amanda) McKinley and son Joseph McKinley. Also surviving are grandchildren Kayden and Katelin. Online condolences can be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
