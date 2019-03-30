Services
Leroy Clifford
Leroy, beloved husband of June A. (nee McLaughlin) for 69 years. Devoted father of Linda, Kevin, James, Joel, Dale and Laura. Loving grandfather of Tisha, Ronald, Stephanie, Scott and Randy and great-grandfather of James, Cayden and soon to arrive Logan. Pre-deceased by several siblings. Passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Sunday March 31, from 2:00-5:00pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Service Monday April 1, at 11:00am at St. John UCC, 729 Jefferson Ave., Reading. If desired, memorials may be made to St. John UCC, Oakland Christian Church, 5161 Milford Rd., Falmouth, KY, or . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
