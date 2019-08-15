|
|
Leroy "Chickenman" W. Tuttle, Sr.
Butler - Leroy "Chickenman" W. Tuttle, Sr., 93, of Butler, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired employee with the former Monarch Tool in Covington, KY. Leroy was a WWII Army Veteran, a member of St. Anthony Parish, the American Legion, the Northern KY Sports Hall of Fame for softball and the Softball City Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a volunteer at Latonia Elementary School. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Florence Klein Tuttle and daughter: Gloria Meiner. He is survived by his son: Leroy W. Tuttle, Jr.; daughters: Edna (Richard) McDannold, Patricia (Randy) Hicks, Cynthia Miller, Tina (Kevin) Thompson and Christine (Gerald) Seibert; son in law: Sam Meiner; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment with a Honor Guard Service will be in Baltimore Pike Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019