Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Tuttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy W. "Chickenman" Tuttle Sr.

Add a Memory
Leroy W. "Chickenman" Tuttle Sr. Obituary
Leroy "Chickenman" W. Tuttle, Sr.

Butler - Leroy "Chickenman" W. Tuttle, Sr., 93, of Butler, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired employee with the former Monarch Tool in Covington, KY. Leroy was a WWII Army Veteran, a member of St. Anthony Parish, the American Legion, the Northern KY Sports Hall of Fame for softball and the Softball City Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a volunteer at Latonia Elementary School. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Florence Klein Tuttle and daughter: Gloria Meiner. He is survived by his son: Leroy W. Tuttle, Jr.; daughters: Edna (Richard) McDannold, Patricia (Randy) Hicks, Cynthia Miller, Tina (Kevin) Thompson and Christine (Gerald) Seibert; son in law: Sam Meiner; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment with a Honor Guard Service will be in Baltimore Pike Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now