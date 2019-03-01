Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Baptist Church
3810 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Baptist Church
3810 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
Lesa Michele Hubbard Obituary
Lesa Michele Hubbard

Alexandria - Lesa Michele Hubbard, age 51, of Alexandria, KY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Seasons @ Alexandria. Lesa enjoyed her work at Perkins Restaurant, weekend greeter at Longhorn Steakhouse and food service at Thomas More College. She was born to parents, Edsel and Mildred (nee Thompson) Hubbard in Covington, KY on June 1, 1967. Lesa is survived by her siblings, Tim (Mary) Hubbard, Kimberly (Gary) Gilkison and Rick (Julie) Hubbard; nephews, Travis (Sarah) Hubbard, Todd (Danielle) Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard, and niece Shea Hubbard; great nephews, Holden, Brody, and Jackson; great niece Emma; aunts, Dolly Jean Thompson, JoAnn (John) Brill and Maxie (Bill) Riley and many loving cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 10:00am - Noon, with Funeral Service immediately following at Christ Baptist Church, 3810 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
