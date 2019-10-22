Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Lesli Bush
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium West Pavilion
North Lounge, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium West Pavilion
North Lounge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesli Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesli Alison Truax Bush


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lesli Alison Truax Bush Obituary
Lesli Alison Truax Bush

July 28, 1961-October 15, 2019

Lesli Alison Truax Bush passed away on October 15, 2019 at the family Holden Beach residence in Supply NC. Lesli grew up in Clifton Gaslight area of Cincinnati, Ohio and was a resident of Fort Thomas, Ky.

The family will receive visitors at 1:00 pm at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium West Pavilion in the North Lounge on November 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. Arrangements are made by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory, Wilmington NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Holden Beach Turtle Watch program @ hbturtlewatch.org or the Sea Turtle Conservancy @ conserveturtles.org.

Please visit Andrewsmortuary.com for biographical sketch.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now