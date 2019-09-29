|
|
Edwards, Jr. Leslie, loving father of Diana Henry (Joseph), Imogene Bowers (Leroy, Jr.) Luqman Abdu Rahman (Khadijah) and Jacqueline Parrott. Notably, he was the oldest living Tuskegee Airman in the Greater Cincinnati area. Passed Monday, September 23, 2019 Age 95 years. Funeral Service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St. visitation from 9:30am until 11am at First Unitarian Church . Wake Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J.C. Battle & Sons Funeral Home. Burial at Vine Street Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh.with Full Military Honors. Donations can be made for the youth aviation scholarship foundation to gcctai.acnibo.com. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019