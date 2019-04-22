Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, KY
Florence - Leslie Eugene Ferguson, 70, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Florence. Leslie was born July 6, 1948 in Batesville, IN to the late David and Edna Ferguson. Leslie loved music, and enjoyed playing his guitar. Throughout his life, Leslie had played in several different bands, and music had a special spot in his heart. He also enjoyed the outdoors; he loved fishing and falconry, and enjoyed being in nature with his family. Leslie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he is survived by his wife of 47 years: Janet Ferguson, his children: Natalie, Donna, and Michael Ferguson, his grandchildren: Kydren Ferguson, and Izayah and Elijah Lemesurier, his siblings: Wayne Ferguson (Karen), and Dean Ferguson (Donna), and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Leslie on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will take place following the Mass at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorial contributions can to the at 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019
