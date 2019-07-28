Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Leslie H. Toney Obituary
Leslie H. Toney

Cincinnati - Leslie H Toney, age 87, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019. Leslie is survived by his wife Mary Ann Toney, sons James and Robert Toney. Grandchildren Britney,Samantha,Russell,2 Greatgrandchildren. He was born January 17, 1932 in Smithtown, Ky, the son of the late William and Daisy Thompson Toney, Brother of the late Dewey,Barney,John,Jess.Bill,Bob,Ruth,Mary,Dorie,Ruby. He was kind and generous always offering to help anyone in need. Enjoyed sports, poker, pets and loved his family. He made the world a better place. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM, August 3, 2019, at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.springgrove.org Donations to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
