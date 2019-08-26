|
|
Leslie Johnny Vickers
Warsaw, KY. - Leslie Johnny Vickers, Age 63. Passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Gallatin Health Care Center in Warsaw, KY. Member of Violet Rige Church of Christ. Self employed contractor. VISITATION: Wednesday August 28th 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, KY. SERVICES; 1:00PM Wednesday August 28th at the funeral home. INTERMENT; Walton Cemetery, Walton, KY. He is survived by daughter, Christine Vickers, Cincinnati, OH, son Johnny Vickers, Florence, KY. sisters, Judy (Marvin) Littrell, Crittenden, KY. Connie (Bill) Cobb, Falmouth, KY. half-brother, Jim Darpel Independence, KY. half-sisters. Paula Sherman, Ft. Wright, KY. Deborah Baute. Edgewood, KY. Shelley Hale, Florence, Ky, Tina Cummins, Latonia, KY. on-line condolences may be expressed to [email protected]
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019