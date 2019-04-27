|
|
Leslie Keith Mason
Covington - Leslie Keith Mason, 57 of Covington, KY passed away on April 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He retired from United Airlines after 29 years of service, after retirement he worked at Envoy Air for 5 years, which is a part of American Airlines. He loved to listen to music, play the saxophone and guitar. He was a Veteran in the Air Force. Les was preceded in death by his Father, Donald Eugene Mason. He is survived by his loving Wife of 27 years, Susan Mason; Children, Jessica Sill (Robert), Michelle Reynoso-Aguilar (Bello), Ashley Mason and Keith Mason (Erica); Mother, Jacqueline Mason; Brothers, Chris and Curt (Charlie) Mason; and one grandchild, Wilda Reynoso-Aguilar. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 12 pm. An Honor Guard Service and Interment will take place at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY at 2 pm. Memorials to: and/or The Christ Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019