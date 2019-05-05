|
Leslie M. (nee Rielag) Horn
Madeira - Leslie M. Horn (nee Rielag) wife of the late Oliver "Ollie" Horn Jr., beloved mother of Beth (Mike) Steur, Mary "Muff" Horn, and T J (Teri) Horn, sister of the late Natalie (the late Jack) McClure and Patty (the late Tom) Siereveld, dear grandmother of Mitch, Jake (Sabrina), Brian (Katie), Nora (Derek), Will, Natalie, and Niki, great-grandmother of Brook, Eli, Henry, and Kyle, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. April 29, 2019. Age 93 years. Residence Madeira. Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Ln., Cincinnati, 45249 on Thur. May 9, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Memorials to or Cancer Family Care. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019