Cincinnati - Leslie R. Toney nee Grote passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She is survived by husband James Toney; daughters Britney Toney and Samantha Toney, also by 2 grandchildren Hunter and Madison; sisters, Debbie Matre and Dee Gauche. Daughter of the late Richard and Arlene Grote. Born 1955 in Cincinnati, Leslie was a strong woman, dedicated to her family. She made the world a better place for us. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH, followed by a reception from 3 to 5 at the Spring Grove Reception Center. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019