Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spring Grove Reception Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie R. Toney

Obituary Condolences

Leslie R. Toney Obituary
Leslie R. Toney

Cincinnati - Leslie R. Toney nee Grote passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She is survived by husband James Toney; daughters Britney Toney and Samantha Toney, also by 2 grandchildren Hunter and Madison; sisters, Debbie Matre and Dee Gauche. Daughter of the late Richard and Arlene Grote. Born 1955 in Cincinnati, Leslie was a strong woman, dedicated to her family. She made the world a better place for us. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH, followed by a reception from 3 to 5 at the Spring Grove Reception Center. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now