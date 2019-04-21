Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Cecardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie T. Cecardo

Obituary Condolences

Leslie T. Cecardo Obituary
Leslie T. Cecardo

Sharonville - Leslie T. Cecardo (nee Riedinger) Beloved wife of Stephan Cecardo. Dear mother of Aaron (Courtney) Huentelman and Erica Huentelman. Loving grandmother of Aiden and Adeline Huentelman. Devoted daughter of Lois and the late Fritz Riedinger. Dear sister of Michael (Barb) Riedinger and Lisa Ann (Douglas) Worpenberg. Daughter in law of Loretta Ann and Frank Cecardo. Also survived by two grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Age 55 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday April 24 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service Thursday at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton Co. SPCA

Condolences may be expressed at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now