Leslie T. Cecardo
Sharonville - Leslie T. Cecardo (nee Riedinger) Beloved wife of Stephan Cecardo. Dear mother of Aaron (Courtney) Huentelman and Erica Huentelman. Loving grandmother of Aiden and Adeline Huentelman. Devoted daughter of Lois and the late Fritz Riedinger. Dear sister of Michael (Barb) Riedinger and Lisa Ann (Douglas) Worpenberg. Daughter in law of Loretta Ann and Frank Cecardo. Also survived by two grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Age 55 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday April 24 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service Thursday at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton Co. SPCA
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019