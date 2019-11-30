Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Leslie Wayne Clore

Burlington - Leslie Wayne Clore, 76, passed away Friday November 29, 2019 at his residence in Burlington. He worked as an electrician for Poston Brothers for 40 years and was a member of Burlington Baptist Church. He also served on the board at Burlington Cemetery. Preceded in death by his brother Ken Clore and sister Patsy Rice. Survivors include his wife Barbra Clore, son Mickey (Sallie) Clore, sister Cindy (Dale) Hacker, sister in-law Judy Clore, brother in-law Bud Rice and grandson Chase Clore. Visitation will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 11am to 1pm with services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Burlington Baptist Church 3031 Washington St Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
