1/
Lester H. Gajus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester H. Gajus

Green Twp. -

GAJUS, Lester H. - Beloved husband for 65 years of Pauline (nee Schumacher) Gajus. Devoted father of Greg Gajus, Lynn (Dan) DeClark and Kathy Lloyd. Dear grandfather of Jeff (Becca), Kevin (Katelyn) Tom DeClark, Ben and Lauren Lloyd. Great grandfather of Will and Amelia DeClark. Brother of the late Louis Gajus, Carl Gajus, Margie Niehaus and Ralph Gajus. Passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Resident of Green Twp. He was a member of Norwood Lodge No. 576 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine and also a former member of Winton Place Vets. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Private Graveside Service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved