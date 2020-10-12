Lester Miley



Ft. Thomas - Lester Miley age 87 passed away of Covid 19 on October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a retired employee of many years of Nielsen Lithography. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Art was a passion of his. He was twice President of the Cincinnati Art Club and enjoyed golfing. Les is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Joan Miley: children, Steve (Kathy) Miley of Latonia, KY and Sharon (Tim) Reilley of Loveland, OH; and 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cincinnati Art Club, 1021 Parkside Place, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Parkinson's Wellness Chapter 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45267 or to Mother of God Catholic Church, 119 W. 6th St Covington, KY 41011.









