1/1
Lester Miley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Miley

Ft. Thomas - Lester Miley age 87 passed away of Covid 19 on October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a retired employee of many years of Nielsen Lithography. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Art was a passion of his. He was twice President of the Cincinnati Art Club and enjoyed golfing. Les is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Joan Miley: children, Steve (Kathy) Miley of Latonia, KY and Sharon (Tim) Reilley of Loveland, OH; and 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cincinnati Art Club, 1021 Parkside Place, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Parkinson's Wellness Chapter 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45267 or to Mother of God Catholic Church, 119 W. 6th St Covington, KY 41011.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved