Cincinnati - Letitia, known to family and friends as Tish, passed peacefully at home on July 2, 2019, while in the devoted care of hospice and family. She was 71. A native of Northern California, Tish relocated to the Cincinnati area in 1993, but kept the glow of the Golden State in her heart. Her family was her epicenter. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David; their children, Jacqui (Dave) Killen of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Andrea (Dickie) Padilla of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her grandchildren, Brandon (Katie), Jameson and Tessa Killen, and Carmen and Alex Padilla; and her forever California "Sisters By Heart," Madreen (Ackerman) Hudson of Yuba City, and Linda (Abram) Weaver of Vallejo. She joins her mother, Bertha, and brother, Carl, in heaven. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m., St. Augustine Church, Covington, Kentucky. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (hospiceofcincinnati.org) or Children International (children.org). Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019