Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis W. "Lew" Hall Ii


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lewis W. "Lew" Hall Ii Obituary
Lewis "Lew" W. Hall II

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Beryl J. Hall (nee Nieman). Loving father of Beth Koth and Bill (Heather) Hall. Cherished grandfather of Josh, Nathan, Samantha and Ethan. Monday June 10, 2019. Age 69 years. Visitation 10 AM Thursday June 13th, followed by a 12 PM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now