Terrace Park - Lewis J. Wittman of Terrace Park, formerly a longtime resident of Lancaster, OH, age 88, passed away on Wednesday May 29. Lew was born in Grafton, WVA, and is survived by his caring & loving wife of 68 years, Brigita (Solcs) Wittman, brother George Wittman of Lancaster & sister Sharen (Jerald) Potter of Port Clinton, OH. Proud & loving father of three sons, William (Suzanne Rauch-Wittman), Steven (Betsy), Jeffrey (Loretta), & two daughters Sandra Wittman-Shell (Keven Shell), & Karyn (Kevin) Butler. Grandfather to 18 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents George Wittman & Hazel Carder, three sisters, & two brothers. Lew worked more than four decades in the glassware industry starting at Anchor Hocking Glass, working his way to plant manager, then at Bartlett-Collins in Sapulpa OK, & lastly at Houze Glass in Point Marion, PA. Lew was in the National Guard in the 1950's. He was a member of several Masonic organizations including the Scottish Rite, Royal Arch Masons, York Rite Council, Commandry & Knight's Templar as well as Gideon International & the American Legion. An active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster, OH, he served on the Vestry and was instrumental in starting Boy Scout Troop 575. In retirement he became a Lay Minister at Wheat Ridge, Red Oak, & Calvary Presbyterian Churches in the Cincinnati area. Special thanks to the staff at the Barrington of Oakley and Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, OH on Monday, June 3 from 5:00 to 7:00pm, with the funeral Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00am. Interment to follow on June 4 at 1:30pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Lancaster, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019