Lieutenant Colonel (USA Retired) Michael Dennis Stull
Newport - Lieutenant Colonel (USA Retired) Michael Dennis Stull, loving husband, devoted father and American Soldier, passed away surrounded by family on August 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Michael was born on October 30, 1942 in Dayton, KY to parents Benjamin and Madeline (Whitehead) Stull. He wed his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Holzschuh) Stull on October, 16 1965 and together they raised a family of one son and twin daughters.
Michael is a 1961 graduate of Newport High School. In 1965 he received his Bachelor of Science in the field of Physical Recreation from Eastern Kentucky University. He went on to obtain his Masters of Science in Business from North Dakota State University in 1975.
Stull graduated from Eastern Kentucky University commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Army. He served his country with honor, distinction, and integrity for twenty four years ultimately ascending to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His service included two tours to Vietnam earning him a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with four Campaign Stars. Michael was stationed throughout the United States and Germany during the course of his career. He served with distinction and for such was awarded four Meritorious Service Medals, The Army Commendation Medal, The Bronze Star with 3d Oak Leaf Cluster and the honor of being conferred as a Kentucky Colonel.
Michael's service to others continued following his retirement from the military. He became a case worker and later station manager with The American Red Cross providing support to the military in Bosnia, Korea, and Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield. His duties also found him acting as a disaster relief specialist, providing assistance to those devastated by natural catastrophe.
Upon retiring from the Red Cross, Michael returned home to Northern Kentucky where he continued to lead and serve his community through his love of genealogy and history. He was highly involved in The Newport High School Alumni Association serving in many capacities, most recently as Treasurer. He worked closely with the Kentucky Genealogical Society and Campbell County Historical and Genealogical Society in his effort to create a genealogical database of Campbell County.
Michael is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents, Clarence and Clara Belle (Lavenburg) Stull and Frank and Anna (Sandhaus) Whitehead.
Michael leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn (Holzschuh) Stull, three children, Michael Jason (Tracy) Stull, Michele Denise (Jim) Stull, and Marlene Dawn (Jeremy) Crum, four grandchildren, Amber Marilyn Stull, Brayden Michael Stull, Grayson Riley Crum, and Reagan Denise Crum, three brothers, Benjamin Stull, William Stull, And Gary Stull, and two sisters, Sue Ann (Stull) Freeman and Dawn (Kuttig) Battistone.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 until 8 at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY. A brief final goodbye will be held on Saturday from 10 to 10:15 and will continue in procession to Evergreen Cemetery for a committal service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Historical and Genealogical Society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019