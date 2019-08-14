Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lieutenant Stull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Dennis (Usa Retired) Stull


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Dennis (Usa Retired) Stull Obituary
Lieutenant Colonel (USA Retired) Michael Dennis Stull

Newport - Lieutenant Colonel (USA Retired) Michael Dennis Stull, loving husband, devoted father and American Soldier, passed away surrounded by family on August 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Michael was born on October 30, 1942 in Dayton, KY to parents Benjamin and Madeline (Whitehead) Stull. He wed his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Holzschuh) Stull on October, 16 1965 and together they raised a family of one son and twin daughters.

Michael is a 1961 graduate of Newport High School. In 1965 he received his Bachelor of Science in the field of Physical Recreation from Eastern Kentucky University. He went on to obtain his Masters of Science in Business from North Dakota State University in 1975.

Stull graduated from Eastern Kentucky University commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Army. He served his country with honor, distinction, and integrity for twenty four years ultimately ascending to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His service included two tours to Vietnam earning him a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with four Campaign Stars. Michael was stationed throughout the United States and Germany during the course of his career. He served with distinction and for such was awarded four Meritorious Service Medals, The Army Commendation Medal, The Bronze Star with 3d Oak Leaf Cluster and the honor of being conferred as a Kentucky Colonel.

Michael's service to others continued following his retirement from the military. He became a case worker and later station manager with The American Red Cross providing support to the military in Bosnia, Korea, and Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield. His duties also found him acting as a disaster relief specialist, providing assistance to those devastated by natural catastrophe.

Upon retiring from the Red Cross, Michael returned home to Northern Kentucky where he continued to lead and serve his community through his love of genealogy and history. He was highly involved in The Newport High School Alumni Association serving in many capacities, most recently as Treasurer. He worked closely with the Kentucky Genealogical Society and Campbell County Historical and Genealogical Society in his effort to create a genealogical database of Campbell County.

Michael is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents, Clarence and Clara Belle (Lavenburg) Stull and Frank and Anna (Sandhaus) Whitehead.

Michael leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn (Holzschuh) Stull, three children, Michael Jason (Tracy) Stull, Michele Denise (Jim) Stull, and Marlene Dawn (Jeremy) Crum, four grandchildren, Amber Marilyn Stull, Brayden Michael Stull, Grayson Riley Crum, and Reagan Denise Crum, three brothers, Benjamin Stull, William Stull, And Gary Stull, and two sisters, Sue Ann (Stull) Freeman and Dawn (Kuttig) Battistone.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 until 8 at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY. A brief final goodbye will be held on Saturday from 10 to 10:15 and will continue in procession to Evergreen Cemetery for a committal service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Historical and Genealogical Society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lieutenant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now