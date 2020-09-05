Lila Kate Greer
Lila Kate Greer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at age 90.
Born in Cincinnati, OH to William and Elizabeth Grace, Lila grew up on Floral Avenue in Norwood, OH graduating from Norwood High School and the University of Cincinnati with a B.A in English. At UC, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, Mortar Board and Phi Beta Kappa. Her dad died at age 43 leaving Lila to be the "big sister" to her siblings Mary and John. She married Jack Greer in 1953 and settled in his hometown of Ft. Thomas, KY. After college, she worked at Shillito's in the personnel department. She gave up her career and her dream of writing the "Great American" novel to raise a family and help her extended family including Jack's mother Nora and other Greer relatives.
When Jack retired, he and Lila sold the house in Ft. Thomas and moved to their farm near Oxford, OH. Both Jack and Lila fondly remembered their time on the farm as the best years of their lives. In their later years, they became snowbirds, buying a condo in Scottsdale, AZ to avoid the Ohio winters. In 2013, they gave up the farm life, sold the condo and moved to the Springs assisted living facility in Scottsdale. Lila made many new friends at the Springs and enjoyed meals in the dining room, exercise classes and bridge games.
Lila will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence and quick wit. She was an excellent swimmer, travelling as a member of a competitive water ballet team and later winning a medal in backstroke at the Senior Olympics. She enjoyed playing tennis, walking and gardening but also loved to relax indoors with a good book or her daily match with a crossword puzzle.
Lila will be deeply missed every day by those who knew her. She is survived by Jack as well as her children, in-laws, grandchildren and one great grandchild: Ed and Nora Bassett of Scottsdale, AZ; Pierce Bassett of Baltimore, MD; Sean Bassett of Mesa, AZ; Bill and Nancy Greer of Kalamazoo, MI; Chris, Emily and Thomas Boffi of Larchmont, NY; Erin Greer of Chicago, IL; and Hope Greer of Flagstaff, AZ. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Jack and Mary Reed, her brother John Grace, Jack's sister Betty Jean and her husband Mike Waldner.
Due to COVID 19, the family will hold a memorial service in the future. Per her wishes, Lila's ashes will be interred at the farm near her favorite garden.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UC Fund for Arts & Sciences at the University of Cincinnati Foundation, P.O. Box 19970 Cincinnati, OH 45219 or www.uc.edu/foundation