Lillian AshcraftDayton - Lillian Mae Ashcraft, 90, of Dayton, KY went to her Heavenly home on November 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Raymond and Olga Sesher. She had worked at the Baptist Home in Newport, KY. She was a member of New Hope Christian Center. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons; Eugene (Sherrie) Ashcraft, George (Bonnie) Thompson, Robert (Wanda) Ashcraft and Andrew (Linda) Ashcraft. Daughter, Alma (John) Porter. Sister, Martha Parrott. Along with 10 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 10am-2:30pm. Service will begin at 2:30pm. ***Per the family requests, masks are to be worn inside the funeral home*** Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.