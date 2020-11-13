1/1
Lillian Ashcraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Ashcraft

Dayton - Lillian Mae Ashcraft, 90, of Dayton, KY went to her Heavenly home on November 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Raymond and Olga Sesher. She had worked at the Baptist Home in Newport, KY. She was a member of New Hope Christian Center. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons; Eugene (Sherrie) Ashcraft, George (Bonnie) Thompson, Robert (Wanda) Ashcraft and Andrew (Linda) Ashcraft. Daughter, Alma (John) Porter. Sister, Martha Parrott. Along with 10 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 10am-2:30pm. Service will begin at 2:30pm. ***Per the family requests, masks are to be worn inside the funeral home*** Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
10:00 - 02:30 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Service
02:30 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved