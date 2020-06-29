Lillian C. (Cogswell) Mayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian C. Mayer (nee Cogswell)

Anderson Twp. - Lillian C. Mayer (nee Cogswell) a remarkable woman, wife of the late Joseph P. Mayer, beloved mother of Mary F. (Ed) Zins, Patricia A., Joseph P. Jr., Martha E., Katherine L. Mayer, and Angela G. (David) Reed, dear grandmother of Erin (Thomas) Geaghan, Joseph P. (Lindsey) Mayer III, Colleen (Sean) Crampton, Quillan (Alexandra) and August Reed, Emily (Michael) Foster, great-grandmother of Hudson, Athan, Caedmon, Galilee, Cedar, Cyprian, Cyrene, Joey IV, Liam, Mave, Wynne and the late Niecene, sister of the late Frances Cogswell. Died June 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Westwood, on Thur. July 2, from 9-10 AM. PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Memorials to charity of your choice. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved