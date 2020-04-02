|
|
Lillian (Mitrus) Kosciuk McCartan
Lillian (Mitrus) Kosciuk McCartan, 93, was called home peacefully and joyfully into the Lord's arms April 1, 2020. Lillian was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Endicott, New York, the second youngest of 10 children, to George and Maria "Mary" (Branick) Mitrus, both originally from Bratislava, Austria-Hungary. Lillian graduated from Union-Endicott High School and attended Binghamton City Hospital School of Nursing. Raised in the Russian Orthodox faith, the Mitruses were a close, loving family and spoke Russian in the home. A petite, beautiful woman with an effervescent personality, Lillian met Chester T. "Chet" Kosciuk when he asked her to dance at the Frederick Hotel in Endicott. Handsome, charming, intelligent and a great dancer, Chet swept her off her feet. They were married July 7, 1949, at St. Mary's Greek Catholic Orthodox Church in Endicott. The newlyweds moved to Detroit for Chet's career with IBM where their first son, Christopher, was born. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio, for Chet's work where Barbara, Steven and Carol were born. Lillian and Chet raised their family in the Catholic faith, attending Christ the King. The family enjoyed many wonderful holidays and annual vacations around the country. In the early '60s Lillian began working as a customer service representative for Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Co. Lillian was active in many community organizations, parish council and choir, and PTA. She and Chet had many friends and hosted many parties. Lil took up golfing with Chet, becoming an avid golfer into her 80s. Lillian joined the Columbus Maennerchor-Damenchor club and choir; she and Chet danced plenty of polkas at Oktoberfests. In 1978 Lil embarked on a spectacular concert tour along the Rhine River. In 1983, Lillian married Jack E. McCartan in Dublin, Ohio. They bought a home in Cincinnati where Jack worked as head chemist for Kroger Bakery. In retirement, they lived half the year in Apollo Beach, Florida, for several years. Jack passed away in 1995 but Lil continued her active, independent life with a busy social calendar. In her life, Lil traveled the U.S., Canada, and the world, visiting their parents' homeland in Eastern Europe with her sister Vera, cruising to Alaska, and the Mediterranean at age 81 with grandchildren Talia and Luke. In Cincinnati, Lil was a 25-year member and served as president of Mercy Hospital Anderson Guild; 25-year member of Royal Oak Country Club; and the Wagon Wheels Women's Club. A gifted soprano, Lillian sang for the Masonic Scottish Rite Choir, Clermont Philharmonic Festival Chorus, Forest-Aires, and with her beloved choir at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In 2016, friends and family gathered from near and far to celebrate Lillian's 90th birthday. Lillian was preceded in death by her dear parents, her nine siblings, her husbands Chet and Jack, and her son Chris whom she took loving care of in her later years as he recovered from a traumatic brain injury. She is survived by and will be forever cherished by her children, Barbara (Ron) Herr, Steve Kosciuk (Betty Kaiser), and Carol (Jim) Marino; grandchildren, Talia Marino (Oswaldo Najarro) and Luke Marino; nieces Andrea (Richard) Wemette, and Diane Darvey; and Jack's children. A private family visitation will be held for Lillian at T.P. White Funeral Home in Cincinnati, and a private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cincinnati, streamed live on the church's website, www.ihom.org. A celebration of Lillian's beautiful life will be held at a later date. We thank all of Lillian's dear friends and church family who have shared their love and friendship through the years. Mom, we are forever grateful for you. Your life is a testament to your faith, the potential God has given each of us, and the opportunity to celebrate that gift with joy, generosity and abiding love. 'Well done, good and faithful servant." Bless you, Mom. Dlya nashego zdorov'ya!
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020