Cincinnati - Nieszel, Lillian M. Beloved wife of the late John F. Nieszel, devoted mother of Jeanne (Pat) Pachuta and Carol (Tom) Slager, dear grandmother of Jason (Meagan) and Ryan Pachuta, Jenna (Elliott) Nichols, Matt and Stephanie Slager, great grandmother of Grant, Teague, Lennon, Bryce, Sylvie, Tyler and Lyla, sister of Babe Kinnemeyer. Died Aug. 17, 2019. Age 93. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday Aug. 21 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . T. P. White and Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019