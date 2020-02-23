Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Lillian Park Arrowood Obituary
Lillian Park Arrowood

Independence - Lillian Pack Arrowood, age 99, of Independence, KY (formerly of Paintsville, KY) went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was a retired Teacher (after 37 ½ years) for Paintsville City School System, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teacher's Association, a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence, KY, and a member of Homemakers. Lill's passion was to make a difference in the lives of people. She was recognized by the for Volunteering and was a former member, WMU attendee and Sunday School Teacher for First Baptist Church in Paintsville, KY. Her sweet disposition and kind words of encouragement for everyone continued to impact lives even in her last days as a resident of Baptist Village Care Center. Her husband, Paul Matthew Arrowood and her siblings, Bill Pack, Hazel Parker, Troy Pack, Helen Patton, James Pack, Mary Richmond, P.D. Pack all preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Janee Owen (Tom); granddaughter, Melissa Owen Willis; and great granddaughter, Brooke Willis. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. A second visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12 noon until time of the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Paintsville, 330 College St, Paintsville, KY 41240. Private interment will be at Highlands Cemetery, 551 Kentucky Rte. 2275, Staffordsville, KY 41256. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
