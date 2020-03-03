Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Resources
Crittenden - Lillian "Lil" Ruth Green, 79, of Crittenden, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY on February 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James and Rita Allen. Lil loved spending time with her family, especially watching her grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed watching UK Basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals play on Sundays. Lil was an avid softball player, Lil also enjoyed going to the Casino. In addition to her parents, Lil was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years: Darrell Green; daughter: Rita Green and brother: James Allen. Lil is survived by her son: Bennie (Joyce) Green; daughter: Penny (Herb) Beach; brother: Dennis (Dottie) Allen; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Lloyd's Welfare House, 144 South Main Street, Crittenden, KY 41013. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
