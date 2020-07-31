1/1
Lillian S. (Schlimm) Richey
1928 - 2020

Lillian S. Richey (nee Schlimm)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late John F. Richey. Very precious mother of John (Sylvia), Jeff (Robin) and Joy (George) Svoboda. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew) Nicholas, John III, Jeffrey, Roy, Maria and Natalie. Great-grandmother of Pike and Aero. Dear sister of Carmen and Tom Wagner. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Adams and Betty Griesmeyer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Departed on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Services will be held privately for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Livestream of service will be available Tuesday, August 4th at 1:30 pm on Zoom, meeting ID 811 7415 3069, password 240810. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:30 PM
Livestream of service online via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
