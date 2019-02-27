Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ft. Thomas - Lilliana Schalck, 13, of Fort Thomas, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Childrens Nationwide Hospital in Columbus, OH. Lilliana was a student at Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas. Lilliana loved Cheerleading, she cheered for Highlands High School Varsity Cheerleading and Premier Athletics. Lilliana was very goal oriented, she enjoyed baking, crafting, reading and swimming. Lilliana is survived by her father, Danny Schalck, her mother, Kristy Schalck, one sister, Tiffany K. Schalck, and her grandmother, Carole Mollett. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
