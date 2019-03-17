|
|
Linda Barthel
Green Township - Linda Barthel (nee Steinker). Loving mother of Tracy (Alex) Cassinelli and Michael (Beth) Jones. Devoted grandmother of Elena, Jeremy, J.D., Madison, Brett, and Xander. Beloved sister of David (Marcia) Steinker, Gary (Carol) Steinker, Mary Ann Steinker, and Diane (Kevin) Schmitz. Died March 15, 2019. Age 69. A Gathering of friends will be Tuesday, Mar. 19th from 5 - 7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wed., Mar. 20th at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easterseals (www.easterseals.com/gc/) 2901 Gilbert Ave. Cinti., OH 45206. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019