Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Demossville - Carlisle, Linda Lee, 67, of Demossville, Ky. passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She is preceded by her Parents; Leonard and Mary Byrd. Linda worked as an assistant Branch Manager for Kentucky Federall Savings and Loan. Linda is Survivied by her Husband; Larry Carlisle, Sons; Scott Carlisle, Tim Carlisle, Mike Carlisle, Daughter; Sara Carlisle, Sister; Cindy Barbour, 7 Grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 Pm - 8:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow Wednesday at 11:00 Am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
