Linda Carol Roemer
Blue Ash - Linda Carol Roemer (née Adams), beloved wife of 51 years to Deacon Charlie Roemer. Dear daughter of the late Joseph Nicholas and Mary Grace Adams. Loving mother of Rebecca (Brad) Roemer-Garrett and Joseph Roemer. Sister of Loretta, Mark, Martin, Michael, and the late Laura. Cherished grandmother of Jordan Freeman and Logan Roemer. Linda passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at age 72 with her family at her side. Visitation 9AM - 9:45AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., Reading, OH 45215. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM at the church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor to or Hoxworth Blood Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019