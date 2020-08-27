Linda Cook
Burlington - Linda D. Cook, 69, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. She was a retired cashier with White Castle and enjoyed cross word puzzles, crocheting and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Agrue Whaley. Survivors include her loving husband, Mike Cook; sons, Mike (Jessica) Cook and Jeff Whitis; daughter, Bridget (Wes) Markesbery; sister, Brenda (David) Duff; grandchildren, Raymond, Logan, Bryson, Chesney, Landen, Brayden and Easton. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1st, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON with a graveside service immediately following at 2:45 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association
, 4050 Executive Park Drive Sharonville, OH 45241.