1/1
Linda Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Cook

Burlington - Linda D. Cook, 69, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. She was a retired cashier with White Castle and enjoyed cross word puzzles, crocheting and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Agrue Whaley. Survivors include her loving husband, Mike Cook; sons, Mike (Jessica) Cook and Jeff Whitis; daughter, Bridget (Wes) Markesbery; sister, Brenda (David) Duff; grandchildren, Raymond, Logan, Bryson, Chesney, Landen, Brayden and Easton. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1st, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON with a graveside service immediately following at 2:45 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive Sharonville, OH 45241. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved