Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
Burial
Following Services
Hebron Lutheran Cemetery
Florence - Linda D. Reeves, 70, entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019. Linda was born in Hazard, Kentucky to her late parents, Raymond Elam and Frances Maddin. Linda is preceded in Death by her husband, Charles Rondal Reeves. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Ingram (Phillip); her grandson, Nicholas Ingram, his girlfriend Kelsey Krebs, and her son, Deion Krebs. She will be greatly missed by her dear friend and companion, Mike Van Sickle. Linda enjoyed traveling, she would often stay in Florida for 6 months out of the year. Above all, Linda dearly loved her family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 2988 PHYLLIS COURT, HEBRON, KENTUCKY 41048, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Crisman officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
