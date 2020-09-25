Linda Fulton



Union Township



Linda Darlene (née Richards). Age 78, Loving wife and mother of three daughters, passed Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020. Linda was born on July 30, 1942, in Bellaire, Oh to Edgar and Grace (McLoud) Richards. She is a graduate of Bellaire High School, Class of 1960. On April 4, 1961 she married C. Edwin Fulton. Together they raise three daughters Deborah, Gail and Darla. Linda had a passion for sewing and leading meditation groups. She loved to bird and squirrel watch. For many years she was an active member of the Forest-Aires Women's Chorus. She worked at Belmont Federal Savings Bank and was one of the primary advocates in developing the Angel's Wing's Resale Shop. She was known for her loving soul and spiritual teachings combined with kindness and a compassionate spirit. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Edwin and three daughters, sister Leah Monahan, and many priceless friends. A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Moore Family Funeral Home 6708 Main St. Newtown, Ohio 45244 from 12 Noon until 1:30 PM. Family request no flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia Foundation.









