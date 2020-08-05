Linda G. Frazier
Alexandria - Linda G. Frazier, Alexandria, died at Saint Elizabeth Hospice, August 2, 2020. She was born April 2, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to Chester and Estella Browning Smith. She is survived by her blended family of five daughters, Melodie (Kevin) Collins, Sorrento, FL; Beth (Johnathan) Hensley, Columbus, OH; Vicki (Kyle) Prince, Falmouth, KY; Gayle Frazier, Knoxville, TN; Linda (John) Beck, Henderson, NV; and one son, Randy (Robin) Perkins, Cold Spring, KY. Linda was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John and a precious daughter, Marcia (Jim) Reinzan. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, C\O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com