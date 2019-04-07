|
|
Linda Hartley (nee Snowden)
Edgewood - Linda Rae Hartley (nee Snowden), 70, formerly of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Theresa Care Community. Linda was born on July 18, 1948 to the late Arbor and Frankie Snowden. During her life, Linda worked as a Registered Nurse with St. Elizabeth Hospital and was a member of Erlanger Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Hartley and her brother Jim Snowden. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Padgett (Ken) of Lakeside Park, KY and her brother Jack Snowden of Lakeside Park, KY. Linda was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or 644 Linn St. #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019