Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Heinlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Heinlein

Obituary Condolences

Linda Heinlein Obituary
Linda Heinlein

Wilder - Linda Susan Heinlein, 64, of Wilder, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019. Linda retired from Dr. James Ernst office. She was a member of St. Joe's Church in Cold Spring, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Fessler. Son; Stephen Heinlein. She is survived by her father, Gilbert Fessler. Husband; Cliff Heinlein. Son; Chris Heinlein. Daughter; Stephanie (Kris) Rachford. Sister; Sandy (Charles) Deinlein. Grandchildren; Trey, Ava, Gage, Nash and Knox. Great Grandchild; Karsyn. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11am. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now