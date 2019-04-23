|
|
Linda Heinlein
Wilder - Linda Susan Heinlein, 64, of Wilder, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019. Linda retired from Dr. James Ernst office. She was a member of St. Joe's Church in Cold Spring, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Fessler. Son; Stephen Heinlein. She is survived by her father, Gilbert Fessler. Husband; Cliff Heinlein. Son; Chris Heinlein. Daughter; Stephanie (Kris) Rachford. Sister; Sandy (Charles) Deinlein. Grandchildren; Trey, Ava, Gage, Nash and Knox. Great Grandchild; Karsyn. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11am. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019