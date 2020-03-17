|
|
Linda Hess
Cincinnati - Beloved daughter of the late Albert "Baldy" and Ruth Hess, loving sister of Bonnie White, Tessie (Larry) Reisert and Terry (Debbie) Hess, dear aunt of Tina, Amanda (Craig), Kim (Shane), Jen (Kevin), Molly, Doug (Melissa), Dan (Kimmy) and the late Sue, many great-nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Age 66. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9-10:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church (Maximum of 50 in attendance). Memorials may be made to Spina Bifida 644 Linn St, #635, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020