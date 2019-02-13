|
|
Linda J. Gonnella
Fairfield - (nee Moran). Age 78. Passed on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gonnella. Devoted mother of Cyndi (Tim) Shane & Karin (Jim) Emig. Loving grandmother Sam (Emily), Josh (Kaitlyn) Emig & Dan Clark. Great grandmother of Calvin, Graham & Luke. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 9:30am until Life Celebration at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019