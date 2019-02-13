Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gonnella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Gonnella


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda J. Gonnella Obituary
Linda J. Gonnella

Fairfield - (nee Moran). Age 78. Passed on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gonnella. Devoted mother of Cyndi (Tim) Shane & Karin (Jim) Emig. Loving grandmother Sam (Emily), Josh (Kaitlyn) Emig & Dan Clark. Great grandmother of Calvin, Graham & Luke. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 9:30am until Life Celebration at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.