Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Linda Jarboe Puckett Obituary
Linda Jarboe Puckett

Dayton, KY - Linda Jarboe Puckett, 59, of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington. She was a clerical coordinator in PACU at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was a 1977 graduate of Bellevue High School. She was the daughter of the late Hillary and Viola (Cox) Jarboe. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Puckett (Amy Cornett); daughter, Laura Puckett (Sean Alford); grandson, Noah Puckett; granddaughter, Jadyn Alford; brothers, Steve (Beverly), David and Ron (Elaine) Jarboe; sisters, Kathy (Joe) West, Margie Rose (Eric Kemp), Sandra and Tina Jarboe; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, March 18 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Services following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial in Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
